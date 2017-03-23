Northwest Miami-Dade home up in flames

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue is on the scene of a house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the home along 101st Street and 23rd Avenue, around 9 a.m., Thursday.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where firefighters could be seen on the roof of the home trying to attack the flames from above.

The fire started in the back of the home. Upon their arrival, crews could see flames and smoke coming from the structure.

According to officials, they had a hard time finding a water source, since two of the fire hydrants nearby were not working.

The people who live in the house have all been accounted for. No injuries have been reported.

Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

