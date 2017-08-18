Northwest Miami-Dade home catches fire

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to put out a fire at a Northwest Miami-Dade home overnight.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to a home near the Palmetto Expressway and Northwest 52nd Avenue, at around 11 p.m., Thursday.

According to officials, a call came in where a woman was heard screaming for someone to get out of the house before the call dropped.

Upon their arrival crews feared there might be people trapped inside, because there were bars on the doors and windows. However, no one was found inside the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.