Northbound Turnpike at Okeechobee closed due to brush fire

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The northbound lanes of the Turnpike at Okeechobee Road have been closed due to poor visibility from a brush fire.

Firefighters are currently on scene battling the flames.

The blaze has affected two acres, and has been burning since 3 a.m., Saturday.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.