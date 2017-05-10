Northbound I-95 closed at Miami Gardens Drive due to rollover crash

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 have been closed, Wednesday morning, at Miami Gardens Drive due to a rollover crash.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the crash involved multiple vehicles, and one person has been transported to the Jackson Memorial Hospital as a Trauma Alert. The crash took place just after 9 a.m.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

