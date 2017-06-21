North Miami residents speak out against police chief firing

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Police Department is facing controversy after the police chief said he’s being forced out of the department.

North Miami Police Chief Gary Eugene said he was given a choice to either resign or be fired from the department by July 7 after one of his officers, Jonathan Aledda, shot unarmed behavioral therapist Charles Kinsey in July 2016.

Eugene is now suing the police department for wrongful termination.

The ordeal has caused community concerns about the police department.

Commissioners held a meeting, Wednesday night, hoping to repair relations with the residents they work for.

City Manager Larry Spring said the chief has got to go because of statements made under questioning to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and North Miami Police Department Internal Affairs.

Several who showed up at the meeting said they want the chief to stay, saying he’s a victim of dirty politics.

“I believe he’s a great chief,” said one woman. “He should not get terminated at all.”

“Firing the chief is not the solution,” said another woman.

Eugene and his lawyer said they’re suing for possible discrimination and other reasons.