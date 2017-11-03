North Miami Police officer targeted by driver speaks out

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer is speaking out one day after, she said, she and several other officers on bicycles became the target of a driver who used a vehicle as a weapon.

North Miami Police Maj. Annmarie Cardona said she alerted her colleagues about the fast approaching vehicle, Thursday morning. “I scream out to the other officers, ‘Get out of the way! Get out of the way!’ And he came through that driveway, probably at about 50 miles per hour,” she said.

It was the officers’ quick thinking that, North Miami Police Cmdr. Rafael Estrugo said, likely saved their lives. “The officers had to act quickly and do what they were trained to do, which is drop the bicycles and get out of the way,” he said. “When they did, the vehicle ran over the bicycles. The bicycles were basically mangled.”

The officers said they came across a suspicious vehicle parked behind an apartment complex near Northeast 129th Street and Sixth Avenue. They approached the car and told the driver to step out.

It was at that moment that, police said, the driver suddenly backed up, almost running over them and their bikes.

“I hear the screeching of tires,” said Cardona. “I can see the vehicle run over one of our officers’ bicycles and come plowing right at us.”

The 12 officers jumped out of the way. They were not hurt.

Authorities said the driver could be armed and is a danger to the public. They want to get him off the streets as soon as possible.

“Obviously, the suspect is brazen and dangerous. He basically tried to kill our police officers,” said Estrugo.

“He had no regard for us, no regard for our life and no regard for the public,” said Cardona, “because, if you see the video, he comes out of that parking [lot], out of that driveway, cuts across six lanes of traffic on Northeast Sixth Avenue, barely missing vehicles. I mean, he could have seriously injured, not only us, but other people in the community.”

Police have not been able to identify the driver. If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

