North Miami Police officer faces criminal charges in shooting of unarmed caretaker

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami Police Officer will face criminal charges for shooting the unarmed caretaker of a man with autism last July.

Officer Jonathan Aledda fired 3 shots at Charles Kinsey, a behavioral therapist who was in the street with a resident who left his care facility with a silver toy truck.

911 calls reported a possibly suicidal man with a silver weapon, leading North Miami Police officers to respond to the scene. Although Kinsey had his arms up to show he was not armed, the Miami-Dade State Attorney said Aledda shot Kinsey.

Aledda faces 1 count of attempted manslaughter, a 3rd degree felony, as well as culpable negligence, a misdemeanor.

