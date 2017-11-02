North Miami Police: driver attempts to rundown police officers in North Miami

Police are searching for a driver who tried to rundown a group of police officers in North Miami.

According to North Miami Police, the department was conducting their weekly community bike ride, Thursday, when officers noticed a suspicious vehicle at the back of an apartment complex located at 12990 NE Sixth Ave.

As officers approached the vehicle, police said the driver put the car in reverse and then attempted to run over the officers.

Police said the driver continued at a high rate of speed through the driveway, running over one of the officer’s bicycles, toward an additional group of officers. Officers had to jump out of the way to avoid injury.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.