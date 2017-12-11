North Miami Police commander fired after behavioral specialist shooting

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A police commander is out of a job after an accidental behavioral specialist shooting in North Miami.

North Miami Police Cmdr. Emile Hollant was fired from the force, Monday.

Officials said he abandoned his post during the accidental shooting of behavioral specialist Charles Kinsey in August 2016.

He claimed he went back to his patrol car to get binoculars when a SWAT member opened fire, and the state attorney did clear Hollant of any wrongdoing.

Hollant’s attorney claimed he was fired because he recently filed a $5 million lawsuit against the city.

