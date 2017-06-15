NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami’s top cop was placed on administrative leave, Thursday, as the fallout from the 2016 shooting of an unarmed man continues to have ripple effects throughout the police department.

North Miami Police Chief Gary Eugene has been offered a severance package to leave the force or face termination.

The development comes one day after the city fired Emile Hollant, the commander in charge when behavioral therapist Charles Kinsey was shot, on July 18.

Kinsey was captured on cellphone video with his hands in the air, trying to help a patient in crisis on the street, when he was hit.

Both Kinsey and the young patient, later identified as Arnaldo Rios, were unarmed. Kinsey recovered from his injuries.

The officer who opened fire on Kinsey, Jonathan Aledda, is facing charges of attempted manslaughter and culpable negligence.

