North Miami PD appoints interim police chief

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Police Department has appointed a new interim police chief.

Larry Juriga, a 23-year NMPD veteran, was appointed as the department’s interim police chief, Friday.

“I have complete confidence in the talent amongst our current NMPD leadership,” said North Miami City Manager Larry Spring. “I am committed to ensuring all options are explored in selecting a Police Chief to meet the needs of our community. For this reason, we will conduct a nationwide search for the most suitable candidate.”

Former Police Chief Gary Eugene left the department, Friday, in the midst of controversy.

Eugene was asked to resign after an internal investigation following the shooting of a mental health therapist by an officer, last year.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.