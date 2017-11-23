North Miami kicks off holiday weekend with Winternational Parade

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of North Miami celebrated the spirit of the holidays with its 43rd annual Winternational Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The theme this year highlighted community and culture.

The festivities starting out eastbound along Northeast 125th Street, from Sixth to 12th Avenue. The main stage was set at North Miami City Hall.

Hundreds of attendees enjoyed a stream of entertainment with plenty of colorful floats along the parade route.

The event is South Florida’s only Thanksgiving parade.

