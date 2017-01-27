North Miami hosts event in preparation for Mardi Gras festival

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami hosted a a kick-off celebration, Thursday, for their upcoming Mardi Gras festival.

Many people showed up dressed up in their colorful festival costumes.

The event organizer said the event will bring people in the city together. “We have a lot of groups, a lot of music, a multi-cultural event where you have different blends — people from different countries, all in harmony, peace and enjoying,” said Ringo Cayard.

Along with the music — festival goers can expect lots of food and floats along Northeast 125th Street. North Miami Mardi Gras is Sunday at 1 p.m.

