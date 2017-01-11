NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A groundbreaking civil rights figure was honored, Wednesday night, in the City of North Miami.

A candlelight memorial was held at the museum of contemporary art, to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event featured special student performances, and winners of an essay contest received prizes including a tablet and gift card.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.