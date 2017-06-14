North Miami cop who shot mental healthcare worker fired

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami cop has been fired from the force.

An internal affairs investigation concluded that Commander Emile Hollant hindered an investigation into the shooting of Charles Kinsey and misled the police chief about the investigation.

Kinsey, a mental healthcare worker, was lying on his back, hands in the air, when he was shot, last year.

Hollant was in charge when Officer Jonathan Aledda shot Kinsey in the leg.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.