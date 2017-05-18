North Miami celebrates Haitian Flag Day

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of North Miami is celebrating Haitian Flag Day, Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a night of live musical performances by artists Rara Lakay and Kompa band, Alamond.

The celebration is hosted by Success Jr. and Plus Daddy of Haitian-American Productions, a South Florida-based comedy group, and takes place at the MOCA Plaza at 770 N.E. 125th St.

.

The event is a part of North Miami’s month-long line-up of Haitian Heritage Month festivities that focus on Haitian culture, history, traditions and cuisine, while also showcasing Haitian-American entertainers and entrepreneurs.

The theme of this month’s celebration is “Nou Se Ayiti,” which translates to “We Are Haiti.”

North Miami kicked off the celebrations on May 1 with an Opening Reception at MOCA Plaza with food native to several regions of Haiti, live music and a dance performace by Ricky Danco, a Haitian-American dance company.

North Miami’s Haitian Heritage Month Celebration will wrap-up on May 26 with the monthly Jazz at MOCA Concert Series featuring live music by The Haitian Jazz Roots Project. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at MOCA Plaza.

For more information about the City of North Miami’s 2017 Haitian Heritage Month festivities, visit http://www.northmiamifl.gov/celebrate and follow @NorthMiamiFL on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

