NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Beach is giving a retro makeover to its public transit system.

City officials debuted “old town” style trolley cars at City Hall, Sunday afternoon. Though they may look like a vintage mode of transportation, each vehicle is equipped with Wi-Fi service and surveillance cameras for rider safety.

#NMBTrolley Unveiling at #NMB! Specials thanks to @GoCITT for their financial assistance with this valuable resource for our residents. pic.twitter.com/jjksItB9IK — CityNMB (@CityNMB) April 9, 2017

The new fleet will also allow the trolley service to expand from one route to three for more access to desired destinations.

