NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and her 4-month-old daughter have some dedicated officers to thank for coming to their rescue when their home began to flood, Sunday afternoon.

According to North Miami Beach Police, just after 5 p.m., the department received an urgent call from a resident alerting them that the victim and her child were trapped in their home, and water was moving in fast.

Officers patrolling the neighborhood on a military-style vehicle used in critical incidents responded to the home, located along the 2200 block of Northeast 137th Street. They were able to take the mother and the infant to safety.

Police took a photograph of one of the officers with the woman’s daughter.

Officers transported mother and child to a nearby shelter.

