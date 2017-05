Authorities gave the all clear after, officials said, a bomb threat led to an evacuation of a Jewish community school in North Miami Beach, Sunday evening.

According to North Miami Beach Police, the school, Yeshiva Toras Chaim Toras Emes, received a fax demanding $25,000 in ransom.

@myNMBPolice ALL clear given @ 1025 Mia Grds Dr. Traffic Will be moving slow as the area is opened up. Have a safe weekend. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) May 28, 2017

Officers from multiple agencies arrived at the campus, near Northeast 185th Street and 12th Avenue, and shut down the roads while bomb-sniffing K9s searched the area. Nothing was found.