North Miami Beach cycling event promotes healthy living

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cyclists enjoyed a day of fun in the sun, Sunday, in North Miami Beach.

The city’s recreation department partnered with Miami-Dade’s “Bike 305” program — to host “Ciclovia,” a bike riding event for all ages.

The goal was to promote healthy living and bicycle safety. “We wanted to make it a tremendous community event,” said North Miami Beach Mayor George Vallejo. “This attendance has quadrupled since last year, and I’m sure it will quadruple again next year.”

After riders pedaled their way through the city, they were treated to a festival of food, music, activities and more.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.