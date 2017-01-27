North Lauderdale store robbery caught on camera

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A robbery at a North Lauderdale mobile device store was caught on camera, earlier this week.

According to police, surveillance cameras at a Boost Mobile, located along South State Road 7 and 17th Street, captured a man talking on the phone while waiting for the clerk.

Once the cashier placed a new phone on the countertop, the thief grabbed it and took off running.

Now, police hope, this new piece of evidence will help them identify the culprit.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.