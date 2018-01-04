North Florida resident finds outdoor pool frozen over

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSVN) – Well here’s something you don’t see every day: a frozen pool… in the Sunshine State!

Pensacola resident Alex Vieira went into his backyard Tuesday morning, only to find that the top of his pool had frozen solid.

Vieira recorded video of him knocking the pool’s surface with his hand, showing that a layer of ice had formed on top.

“My newest daughter started to cry saying that their pool was gone!” Vieira told CNN via Instagram.

Vieira said it was 30 degrees outside that morning.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.