North Florida elementary students applauded for show of respect for American flag

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — Two north Florida elementary school students are being recognized by their school for their show of respect to the American flag despite the pouring rain.

Isaac Davis and Nate Helmath are safety patrols at Coppergate Elementary School, just south of Jacksonville, and are tasked with lowering the flag at dismissal time each day, Fox 30 reports.

But when a heavy storm drenched the area last week, the boys didn’t let it stop them from flag duty.

School officials posted photos of the two 11-year-olds bringing the flag down and completing the 13 folds, all while getting drenched in the pouring rain.

Nate then protected the flag as he walked inside to retire it for the evening.

“I feel like it was the respectful thing to do,” Nate told Fox 30.

“I feel like we have good people in the country and that we should all be good,” Isaac chimed in.

“They were folding the flag reverently. They were reverent. And they were doing 13 folds… and you know, our country is in a little bit of turmoil… it just struck me,” said school media specialist Kim Emikowski.

“This is what RESPECT looks like at Coppergate,” Emikowski posted on the school’s Facebook page. “We are so proud of Nate and Isaac for their responsibility, respect, devotion to duty, and love of country.”

Many praised the boys’ actions on social media.

“As a veteran of the U.S. military, this absolutely makes me PROUD,” wrote Stephen Gibbons on the Facebook post. “These two young men give me hope for our future. Gentlemen… stay the course.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.