North Florida detective captures 9-foot anaconda

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WSVN) — A detective in north Florida managed to capture a 9-foot anaconda on the loose near Tallahassee.

Fox 13 reports that Detective Emily Shaw with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call about the snake since she has experience handling exotic reptiles.

The video shows Shaw first using a stick to position the snake so she could grab it by its tail. Shawn then dragged the reptile to a duffel bag, all the while with the Yellow Anaconda trying to curl its tail around her arm.

Despite the snake attempting to strike her several times, Shaw managed to maneuver it into the bag and zipped it shut.

The man capturing video of the encounter could be heard saying, “That is crazy!”

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office shared the video to their Facebook page, saying the reptile was most likely a pet that was either released or escaped.

“If you own an exotic pet- please be responsible. Make sure their cages are completely secure and if you decide you no longer want it, DO NOT release it into the wild. Instead, contact Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission,” the agency wrote in its post.

