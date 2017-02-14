Lockdown issued after gun found on Norland Senior High

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A gun was found by police, Tuesday, at a high school in Miami, which prompted a campus-wide lockdown.

According to school board officials, Norland Senior High was on lockdown due to police receiving a tip about a gun on campus.

School Board Police searched the school and located a weapon in a car inside of the student parking lot. The gun was not confirmed to be loaded, and it is unknown whether the car belonged to a student.

Four students have been taken in for questioning

The lockdown was issued just before 11 a.m., and the all clear was given at 11:40 a.m.

