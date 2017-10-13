Non-profit organization Communities in Bloom gets official sponsor

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A garment cleaning company has become the official sponsor for a non-profit charity group for underprivileged children and women in South Florida.

According to a news release, OXXO Care Cleaners will be the sponsor and partner of South Florida’s Communities in Bloom. “OXXO was founded on the ‘we care’ principle,” said OXXO Care Cleaners CEO and Founder Salomon Mishaan.

Communities in Bloom is a non-profit organization that began in 2015 and is dedicated to restoring landscaping of other local non-profit organizations. Their mission, according to the news release, is to “create beautiful green spaces, while simultaneously promoting a love for plants and the environment in the local community.”

Sophia Arana, co-founder of Communities in Bloom and Our Lady of Lourdes High School, said, “Since its foundation in 2015, Communities in Bloom has created gardens at homeless shelters, homes for children transitioning out of foster care, and women’s shelters. We have also distributed plants at local hospitals. We are honored that OXXO will support our year-long efforts, especially because there is so much work to be done after Hurricane Irma but also because there are always people in need in our community.”

The non-profit organization’s schedule of events through December is as follows:

Saturday, Nov. 4 : OXXO Care Cleaners will sponsor a volunteer planting effort at St. John Bosco’s where restoration after Hurricane Irma will take place.

: OXXO Care Cleaners will sponsor a volunteer planting effort at St. John Bosco’s where restoration after Hurricane Irma will take place. Saturday, Dec. 16: OXXO Care Cleaners will sponsor a Christmas Party for children at His House Children’s Home. OXXO stores in South Florida will be collecting pajamas, underwear and socks (new and used in good condition) for children through December and will be donating them at the event.

