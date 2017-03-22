No injuries after boat catches fire in Broward County

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. (WSVN) – A boat went up in flames, Tuesday, in Broward County.

A 7News viewer took video of thick smoke shooting into the sky after the fire broke out behind a home in Lighthouse Point, near Northeast 37th Street and 23rd Avenue.

According to fire rescue crews, the blaze took about 30 minutes to put it out.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

