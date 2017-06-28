No F schools in Miami-Dade 2016-17 school year

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools rejoiced, Wednesday, after it announced that no school in the county earned an F for their performance grade in the 2016-17 school year.

The announcement comes along with a statewide announcement showing that schools across Florida have improved over the year.

M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho held a press conference to announce the historic moment.

“In 2007, there were 23 Fs. Two years ago, we had taken that number down to 14 Fs,” Carvalho said during an announcement outside the school headquarters in Miami. “Last year, we took that number down to seven Fs so a 50 percent decrease. So if you do the math, you expect, this year, for us to take the number of F schools down from seven to three or four. But something interesting happened. Today, we are announcing that for the very first time in the history of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, we have eliminated all F schools in our community.”

The seven previous F schools and the grades they went to are at follows:

Earlington Heights Elementary

From F to B

Parkview Elementary, Miami Gardens

From F to C

Poinciana Park Elementary, Miami

From F to A

Skyway Elementary School, Miami Gardens

From F to B

Brownsville Middle School, Miami

From F to D

Carol City Middle School, Miami Gardens

From F to C

North Dade Middle School, Miami Gardens

From F to C

Florida Gov. Rick Scott also announced that 57 percent of Florida schools earned an A or B.

