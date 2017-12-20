No charges to be filed against Venus Williams in deadly crash

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators have announced that no charges will be filed in a deadly crash involving tennis star Venus Williams.

Jerome Barson, 78, died from his injuries sustained in the June 9 accident. Barson’s wife, Linda, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Accent when she T-boned Williams’ Toyota Sequoia in an intersection in Palm Beach Gardens.

Barson died nearly two weeks later.

Williams was not injured in the crash.

Palm Beach Police said neither Williams or Linda Barson will be charged.

