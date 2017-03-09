No bond for man accused of killing co-worker with crowbar in Deerfield Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of killing his co-worker at work has been denied bond in court.

Thirty-two-year-old Jonathan Schuler is accused of striking and killing his co-worker, Arcenio Alvarez, with a crowbar.

It happened at a construction site along West Hillsboro Boulevard, near Southwest Natura Boulevard in Deerfield Beach, Wednesday.

Schuler has been charged with one count of premeditated murder.

He remains in jail without bond.

