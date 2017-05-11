Nicklaus Children’s Hospital throws ‘Oz’-themed party to celebrate radio station

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A nonprofit radio station celebrated a major milestone and celebrated with patients at a South Florida hospital, Thursday.

Radio Lollipop, an in-house radio station at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, celebrated 21 years on the air. They celebrated at the hospital’s “Wizard of Oz”- themed party for patients.

Children got to dance, sing, play games and win prizes at the event. It was hosted by Grammy-winning singer Chyno Miranda.

Radio Lollipop provides comfort and entertainment to the young patients and their families.

