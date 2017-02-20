SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - An NFL player whose football career is coming to an end hopes he’ll be tackling crime instead of quarterbacks, very soon.

“Sheriff’s Office,” shouted Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kendall Langford. “Come out with your hands up!”

The idea of teamwork is vital for those in the field, whether it be on a football field or conducting police work. Langford, a former Miami Dolphin, has taken his time this off season to train with SWAT officers in Sunrise.

Langford’s father spent 37 years as an officer.

“I grew up around it,” said Langford. “The interest has always been there. It was going to be my Plan B if I didn’t make it to the NFL. I was blessed enough to make it to the NFL, but someday my career will be over.”

“If you’ve never been involved in a tactical situation where someone might be shooting at you, or lives are at stake, you have to take a step back,” said Broward Sheriff’s officer Chris Mccoy. “It’s easy when we mold them because they have that background — that team background.”

The drill Langford participated in was to show him what SWAT members may go through each day.

“It’s just like putting together a game plan,” said former Dolphins Cornerback Nat Jones. “Putting it together and going out on game day. We’re practicing now like it’s another day in Davie, or whatever team you’re on.”

Langford said he understands what officers do each day is life or death. “On the football field, I can make an error,” he said. “An error here with these guys? It might cost them their life. So, it’s not even close.”

To become a SWAT member, it can take up to two years once someone is working with the BSO.

BSO plans to continue this program with the NFL Players Association to show them what their life after football may entail.

