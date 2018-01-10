Newly released video shows moments before fatal police-involved shooting

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police have released surveillance video that captured the moments before a fatal shooting involving their officers.

Cameras were rolling Sunday night as the subject ran from police near Northwest 39th Avenue and Northwest Seventh Place.

Shots were fired at the scene, killing 38-year-old Trayvon Mitchell.

According to police, a firearm was found near Mitchell’s body. He was suspected of an armed robbery at a bus stop in Plantation.

