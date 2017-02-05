Newborn ejected from car during overnight hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 22-day-old baby is fighting for his life after he was ejected from a car in what police are describing as a hit-and-run collision in Miami.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash, in the area of Southwest 17th Avenue and Seventh Street, Sunday, at around 1:15 a.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a cargo van ran a stoplight, striking another vehicle with a family inside. The offending motorist then fled from the scene.

Police said the baby’s mother has taken him out of his car seat prior to the crash, and the force from the impact caused the newborn to be ejected from the vehicle.

Paramedics rushed the infant to Ryder Trauma Center, where he remains in critical condition. The baby’s parents were also transported as a precaution and are both listed in stable condition.

Police are looking for a white Ford Econoline cargo van, possibly a 2004 to 2007 model, with extensive front-end damage.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

