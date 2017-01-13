Newborn abducted from hospital found alive 18 years later, sheriff says

(CNN/WSVN) — A teenager who was abducted from a hospital as a newborn 18 years ago has been found.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Kamiyah Mobley was found alive in South Carolina. She was kidnapped as a newborn from a Jacksonville hospital July 10, 1998, when she was just hours old.

DNA tests confirmed an 18-year-old woman was the baby taken from her mother by a woman posing as a health care worker.

Sheriff Williams said that woman, Gloria Williams, posed as a nurse and walked into the mother’s hospital room, telling her the infant had a fever and needed to be checked. She then left the room with the baby and disappeared.

Surveillance video from the hospital was too grainy to identify the kidnapper, even after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and FBI took on the case.

The infant’s disappearance made national headlines, and was featured on America’s Most Wanted.

According to the sheriff’s office, police in South Carolina arrested Gloria Williams Friday morning. A representative from the State Attorney’s Office said kidnapping carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

