New York MLK rider tracked down, arrested in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A New York resident who participated in an unofficial Martin Luther King Jr. Day tradition returned to Broward County to face charges.

New York resident Wilfredo Garcia Jr. is back in Broward, facing charges of reckless driving and fleeing with disregard to the safety of others.

The 27-year-old was tracked down and arrested at his house in New York after he posted a video on Instagram of himself speeding away from Hollywood Police on an ATV on Jan. 16.

He was said to be taking part in the annual “Bikes Up, Guns Down” MLK run where ATV and dirt bike riders take to the streets in a so-called movement promoting peace.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.