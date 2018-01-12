New video shows woman who stole Rolex topless in elevator

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - New elevator surveillance video has been released of a woman still putting on a bra after she allegedly stole a rolex.

The surveillance video released on Thursday shows the woman in an elevator at the Hamptons West Condominium, located on East Country Club Drive. She’s putting on her bra while the victim is seen alongside her in the elevator.

Police said the 21-year-old victim took a shower with the woman who left the shower and grabbed the Rolex, which is worth about $11,000.

In the video, the victim appears to search the woman for the Rolex. Police believe the woman hid the watch somewhere in her private area.

When the woman begins turning away from the victim, while in the elevator, a tattoo is revealed on her right shoulder blade.

The victim was seen in the video taking the woman’s cell phone before she fled the scene.

The victim’s father said the Rolex is an important part of their family. “I’m passionate because it was a gift for my son’s 21st birthday that came from his grandfather,” he said.

If you have any information on this woman, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

