New video shows subjects posing as police robbing NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police hope surveillance video recorded during a Northwest Miami-Dade home invasion robbery will lead to the arrest of those responsible.

According to Miami-Dade Police, surveillance video clearly captured the images of two subjects responsible for robbing a home, last Sunday.

Police said, shortly after 3:30 p.m., two males, armed with guns and wearing body armor, forced themselves into a residence, located at 2203 N.W. 104th Terrace.

The subjects identified themselves to the victims as police officers before tying the victims’ hands and ransacking the residence, all while demanding money and jewelry.

The subjects then fled the scene with approximately $500, a gun and an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

Police said the subjects were driving a black Jeep Cherokee.

No one was injured during the incident. However, two children, ages 3 and 12, were present during the robbery.

Now, investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying or locating these individuals.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

