New video shows missing Davie man’s truck being driven

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video footage could help track down a missing Davie man.

Davie Police released the video, which captured a tow truck as it pulled into a parking lot along Burris Road and Southwest 36th Street, at around 9:30 p.m., Sunday.

The truck was found at that location, running the next morning, but the driver, 38-year-old Valentino Malloggi, was nowhere to be found.

Malloggi vanished after telling relatives he had to head out to do a job for the towing company, on Easter Sunday.

Officials suspect that foul play may be involved.

If you know anything about this case, call Davie Police at 954-693-8200.

