New video released of armed robbery at Metro PCS store

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Surveillance video was released, Tuesday, of an armed robbery in Tamarac.

On Dec. 24, two men rushed into a Metro PCS store near Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 31st Avenue. The men, according to police, terrorized three employees and fled with several items.

The robbers remain at large.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.