New video emerges of fatal Miami Beach police-involved shooting

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new video has surfaced, Tuesday, showing a fatal police-involved shooting along Miami Beach.

The video shows 22-year-old Maryland native Cariann Hithon disobeying police, continuing to dangerously drive her black BMW after running a red light before running over a Miami Beach Police officer. That’s when they felt the need to use lethal force to stop Hithon.

Hithon’s father said the two of them had high hopes for her future. “We had just had a conversation recently about the social ills of our society, you know, and how she was gonna be a lawyer, an attorney,” he said, “and I thought that she was gonna do great things for our society and our culture because she recognized and understood that there were so many social ills that we need to rectify.”

According to investigators, Hithon was behind the wheel of a black BMW, Sunday, when she ran a red light. “Why the BMW was traveling at some rate of speed through a red light, we don’t have an answer to that question right now,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates.

Cellphone video captured the moment that, witnesses said, the woman accelerated and ran over Officer David Cajuso. Moments later, gunshots could be heard in the background.

“So everyone is like, ‘Oh my God! Oh my God!’ And people started running after her car,” said witness Miguel Garcia. “Like, she wanted to escape no matter what.”

Moments later, Garcia said, gunshots could be heard in the background. “It was like, ‘Pow! Pow! Pow!'” he said.

Miami-Dade Police continues to investigate the shooting, while Miami Beach Police continues to conduct an investigation into the original traffic crash.

The officer who opened fire has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

