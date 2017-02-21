New video captures fatal armed robbery in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Video recorded by home surveillance cameras shows the moment a desperate thief shot a father, last Thursday, killing him, police said, for his gold chain.

Evan Flynn Jr., 22, was walking home from a friend’s house along Northwest 206th Street and 34th Avenue when a man approached him, police said, and shot him over his jewelry.

Flynn’s girlfriend, Britney, and their 2-year-old son, Evan Flynn III, are now left without part of their family.

“He didn’t do nothing wrong to nobody,” Britney said. “He had a 2-year-old that he was making plans for, that he wanted to grow up, see play football. And y’all took that away from him.”

The shooter was after Flynn’s gold chain, police said. Old pictures show the victim wearing that chain, valued at more than $9,000.

“Over a chain, over a chain,” Britney said, “Why y’all can’t just get up and go get a job if you need the money?”

Police released the dramatic video on Tuesday as they search for the unknown shooter who fled the scene. Officers handed out fliers to neighbors near the scene of the crime, hoping that new information leads to an arrest.

Meanwhile, Flynn’s family created a memorial at the site of the shooting. One family member, Lexis, pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

“If y’all know any information, please, please help us,” she said. “Thank you … He would give the shirt off his back for you.”

“He was a good person, a good person,” Britney said. “And anybody who knows him knows he was a good person.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

