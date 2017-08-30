New treatment against childhood leukemia comes to Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new procedure approved to help patients fend off childhood leukemia is coming to South Florida.

The breakthrough treatment, which uses the patients’ own blood cells, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration and 7News crews got a look at the process at the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Wednesday.

Doctors are calling the CAR-T cell treatment “ground breaking” and has already been proven successful in 80 percent of the patients who have been studied in the trial.

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center is the only hospital in the State of Florida where children suffering from lymphoblastic leukemia can receive this kind of treatment.

In the CAR-T therapy, researchers take the cells from the patient and then those cells are filtered from the patients’ blood. After, doctors program the cells with a special gene so they can zero in on the cancer and then grow hundreds of copies. Doctors will then put the cells back into the patient, which will then fight the disease for months or potentially years.

Doctors said this is a custom-made treatment because it’s unique to each patient.

“[They] now can receive this therapy which is their own cells, and in most cases based on previous studies, go into remission, which is amazing,” said Dr. Edward Dela Ziga, of pediatric hematology at University of Miami Health.

If you’d like to learn more about the treatment, call doctors at (305) 243-7648.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.