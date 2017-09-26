New travel ban angers South Florida Muslims

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban has angered some members of South Florida’s community.

Muslims at the Islamic Center of Broward in Sunrise feel they’re being targeted. They say the latest travel ban, like the previous two, is unconstitutional, immoral and discriminatory.

“I think it’s another form of hate,” said Nannie Sahibs. “It’s fueling the differences between the different groups of people that live in the United States.”

This is Trump’s third travel ban in just eight months.

The new travel ban has added Venezuela, North Korea and Chad to the list of countries, which already included Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Iran.

“He’s just dressing up. With these other three countries he added in this last ban, it’s really affecting the rights of American citizens here,” said Wilder Ruin from the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

“It’s just another attempt to kind of, like, demonize a specific group of people,” said Sahibs, “and while I am Muslim and I am a woman, I’m also black, and I know exactly how this feels.”

Trump stood by his decision to implement the revised travel ban.

“The travel ban — the tougher, the better,” said Trump.

The President also shared his reasoning for the ban via Twitter, writing, “Making America Safe is my number one priority. We will not admit those into our country we cannot safely vet.”

Making America Safe is my number one priority. We will not admit those into our country we cannot safely vet.https://t.co/KJ886okyfC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

“I believe the courts have a constitutional obligation to examine this,” said Ruiz. “That’s what they are called for. That’s why they exist.”

The new travel ban will go into effect on Oct. 18. However, it will likely face legal opposition.

