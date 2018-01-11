New system allows Miami-Dade Police to write traffic citations quicker

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A new system will allow Miami-Dade Police officers to write speedy citations electronically.

The new electronic system went into effect, Monday, allowing officers to write up tickets in about five minutes.

“It reduces the amount of time we’re stopping at the side of the road with the violator. That way we can go out and conduct more traffic enforcement, but it also reduces the amount of time we’re sitting there,” Miami-Dade Police Officer George Wilhelm.

The system links up with electronic crash software, which officers have been using to write up crash reports.

