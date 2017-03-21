New surveillance shows ex-Army soldier’s casino parking lot shooting

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video at the Miccosukee casino showed the scene as a former U.S. Army soldier threatened and charged after a driver in the parking lot moments before shots rang out.

That former Army soldier, identified as 33-year-old Fernando Duarte, was shot and killed in the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming parking lot, back on Christmas Day.

Officials said Duarte was asked to leave the casino after cursing and directing racial slurs at two men.

He later confronted both men while they were inside their vehicle in the parking lot.

The passenger, Kenin Bailey, opened fire, shooting 13 times. He hit Duarte with two fatal shots.

According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, although Duarte was unarmed, they said he was the clear aggressor and that Bailey acted in self-defense.

