New study names Florida highway the deadliest road in U.S.

TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — A well-known Florida interstate highway has earned the dubious distinction of being the deadliest in the country.

Interstate 4 was dubbed the deadliest highway in the nation, according to Fox 13. The study, conducted by GPS company Teletrac Navman, found that more than 160 people died on I-4’s 132-mile stretch from 2011 and 2015. That’s 1.25 deaths per mile.

The highway is a largely traveled road that connects Tampa, Orlando and Daytona Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol officers said the blame for the deadly designation falls to the drivers.

“Troopers still see a lot of the same kind of problems that we’ve been discussing for years,” FHP trooper Steve Gaskins told Fox 13. “Talking about people driving too fast, following too closely, cutting in and out of other traffic, not using turn signals, not driving with courtesy.”

Gaskins said the best course of action for drivers on I-4 is to make sure they adhere to the rules of the road and drive safely.

Highway 192, also in central Florida, came in at number 3 on the list.

Interstate 95 ranked at number 5; however, data from I-95 includes the full length of the highway, from Miami to Massachusetts. I-75, which goes from Miami Lakes up to Michigan, made the list as well at number 11.

US-1 made an appearance near the bottom of the list, coming at number 24. It stretches from Key West to Maine.

