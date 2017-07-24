New roller coaster coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal confirms

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A new roller coaster is coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal announced Monday.

The Orlando theme park said the new ride will open in 2019, taking riders “deeper into J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World” where guests can encounter their favorite characters and creatures.

Universal will close the Dragon Challenge roller coaster September 5 to make room for the new ride, promising it will be “one of the most highly-themed coaster experiences we’ve created.”

The park did not go into details on the new ride, but said on its blog that it will be “unlike anything we’ve ever done before and it will be fun for the entire family.”

Universal’s creative team is collaborating with Warner Bros. and the film franchise’s production design team to work on the roller coaster.

