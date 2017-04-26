New rankings list best places to live in Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - When it comes to the most popular places to live in Florida, it would be easy to think South Florida would fare well. But one website says the central part of the Sunshine State is the clear winner.

Real estate website Niche analyzed the best places based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. They said they used data from the U.S. Census, Bureau of Labor Statistics, FBI, CDC, and other sources to come up with their rankings.

Neighborhoods in the Tampa area outshined the rest of the state, taking 9 of the top 10 spots. Only one neighborhood in Orlando kept Tampa from sweeping the top 10.

The Brickell area took the highest rank for South Florida, coming in at number 13 on the list. Pinecrest followed close behind at number 14, with Weston marking Broward county’s first appearance on the list at number 24.

Other South Florida neighborhoods in the top 100 include Palmetto Bay (40), Coconut Grove (48), Parkland (53), Coral Gables (60), and Miami Shores (68).

To view the full rankings for Florida, visit Niche’s website.

You can also view their rankings for the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.