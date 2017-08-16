New programs geared up for Miami-Dade students this year

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida students heading back to school can expect new programs to help better their education.

“We are ready. Monday, the 21st, gonna be a fantastic day,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is counting all the ways their students will be better equipped this new school year. “Seventy-seven new choice programs, magnet schools as well as extracurricular enhancements throughout the community,” Carvalho said. “Very, very significant.”

The district will be using hands-on training to get students ready for careers they want to pursue in the future. New magnet and choice program options range from cyber security to business and even animation.

“Improve student achievement to build acuity and access and exposure to all students across all zip codes,” Carvalho said.

In the last school year, teaching went mobile with an app that helped parents and students anytime, anywhere. In the 2017-18 school year, the app will have even more features.

The tech surge is also expected to continue. Sixty-two schools have been equipped with telehealth technology, an online virtual way to bring medical attention to students who need it at school.

“This will ensure that kids remain in school. This will ensure kids get critical care at school without missing their studies,” Carvalho said.

As political tensions rise in our nation, Carvalho said that Miami-Dade schools will also focus on counseling so that students will graduate with more than just a diploma. “So it’s balancing out the nature of schools, the safe spaces where kids can express themselves, where kids can be who they are with their beautiful diversity, their backgrounds,” he said, “from a socioeconomic, racial or religious perspective.”

This year’s additions total more than $160 million in advancements, which the district said mostly came from private investors.

